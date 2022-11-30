Memorial services for Dorothy McGregor will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. She passed away Nov. 7, 2022, at the age of 91, at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, with her family by her side.

Dorothy Anne was born on August 24, 1931, to Anton and Jenny Prazak in rural Garland, Nebraska. She was raised and grew up in Swanton, Nebraska, and graduated from Swanton High School.

Dorothy married Harold McGregor and they raised three children, Teresa, Patricia, and Michael.

Dorothy lived her adult life in Lincoln, mostly in the Havelock neighborhood, before moving in with her son to Fremont and then Tekamah. Over the last year or two, Dorothy’s physical and mental health were deteriorating. The family finally had to move her to a care facility in Lincoln in June.

Dorothy was a huge Husker fan and attended every home game, no matter what the weather, for 28 years. Due to her name’s sake, she garnered the nickname “Toto” and collected anything and everything related to Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, and her license plate was always “Toto.”

Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother and cook in addition to working full-time all her life. Her homemade peanut brittle was sought after by anyone and everyone who ever tasted it. Once it got cold outside, she would get to work making hundreds of bags to distribute to family, friends, church members and co-workers. The family also loved her Thanksgiving sauerkraut which she spent a week preparing.

Dorothy was preceded in death by husband Harold; her parents, Anton and Jennie; her brothers, Ladd, Dick and Joe; her sister Mary; and her son-in-law Ron Gehle.

She is survived by her daughters Teresa (Steve) Overton, Patricia (Jim) Blankenfeld; her son Rev. Michael McGregor; her grandchildren Ron, Tisha, Shawn and Jessica; five great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, numerous nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.