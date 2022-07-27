A celebration of the life of Dorothy Moore was held July 22, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. The 94-year-old Lyons woman passed away July 15, 2022, at the Oakland Heights Nursing Home in Oakland.

Dorothy Dunn (Frew) Moore was born May 3, 1928, in Crete, Nebraska, to Thomas and Adda Latta (Snider) Frew. She attended a one-room country school she called The Cracker Box school, between Dorchester and Crete, through the eighth grade and graduated from Crete High School in 1945 and Wesleyan University in Lincoln in 1949.

Dorothy married Jack Moore of Lyons on Aug. 26, 1951. Shortly after the wedding, Jack left to serve in Korea. To this union eight children were born. Dorothy worked in Aurora until Jack returned from his military service, then they moved to Lyons where they farmed for many years.

Dorothy was the organist at the First Presbyterian Church of Lyons. She was a social worker and retired as the Director of Burt County Welfare. She also hosted a Bible study in her home. She was active in Eastern Star, the VFW Auxiliary in Lyons, enjoyed lunches at the Lyons Senior Center and belonged to Gideons. In nearly all groups in which she participated, Dorothy was called on when a pianist or organist was needed.

Dorothy was a humble woman who lived a generous life full of acts of kindness. She was a woman of deep faith who saw the inside of others before she saw the outside. She also made spectacular cinnamon rolls.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her mother and father-in-law Walter and Bernice Moore; her sisters, Elizabeth Ahlschwede, Louise Brandt and Katherine Williams; brother, John Frew; brothers-in-law Robert and Harry Ahlschwede, Stan Brandt; and sister-in-law Dorothy Frew.

She is survived by her children: Ruth (Pete) Diedrichsen, Nila (John) Novotny, and Jackson (Tracey) Moore of Columbus, Mary (Ivan) Connealy of Decatur, Donald (Jane) Moore of Nebraska City, Lois (Clark) Crinklaw, Omaha, Dwight (Rachel) Moore of Clifton Park, New York, Linda (Jim) Swenson of Greenwood; 28 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Warren Williams of Bruning; a host of nephews, nieces and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.