Funeral services for Dorothy Schaffer were held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home in Carrington, North Dakota. Burial was in Carrington Cemetery. The former Carrington woman passed away July 1, 2022, at Sheyenne Crossings Care Center in West Fargo, North Dakota. She was 94.

Dorothy Mae Strom was born on April 13, 1928, in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of Oliver and Hattie (Nylander) Strom. In 1930, she and her parents moved to Lake Park, Minnesota where she grew up on the family farm. Dorothy received her elementary and secondary education in the Audubon-Lake Park area. In May of 1949, Dorothy received her three-year diploma as a registered nurse from St. John’s Hospital School of Nursing in Fargo, North Dakota. After graduation, she worked for the National Polio Foundation and St. John’s Hospital until December 1950. After that, she worked at General Rose Memorial Hospital in Denver until her move to Carrington. In October 1951, Dorothy began her work at the Carrington Hospital and Holy Family Guest Home.

On September 13, 1953, Dorothy married Raymond (Ray) Schaffer in Carrington. They lived in Carrington until 1980 when they moved to Dickinson, North Dakota. In 1985, they returned to Carrington, and Dorothy was employed for three years as Director of Nursing for long-term care at the Carrington Health Center. She continued as a staff nurse until her retirement in 1993, having spent 37 years with the Carrington Health Center facilities.

Dorothy was a member of the Federated Church and Circle Martha. She enjoyed crocheting, baking and writing letters.

She is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Mark) Jackson of Tekamah and Janet Hahn of West Fargo; one son, Myron (Sara) Schaffer of Broomfield, Colorado; five grandchildren: Diane Hahn of Minneapolis, Erich Hahn of Lander, Wyoming, and Julie (Eric) Johnson of Duluth, Minnesota, Kira and Vivian Schaffer of Broomfield; one brother, Ronald (Carol) Strom of Lake Park; and one sister-in-law, Linda Schaffer of Valley City, North Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her husband, one infant daughter, and her parents.

Memorials are suggested to the Federated Church of Carrington or Carrington Cemetery.

