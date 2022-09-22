 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Husker Conference announces softball tournament pairings

East Husker Conference

Official brackets for Saturday’s East Husker Conference softball tournaments were released Tuesday afternoon.

Tekamah-Herman has drawn the number-2 seed and will be the highest-seeded team in Pool B. They will take on third-seed North Bend Central at 9 a.m. and sixth-seeded Cuming County at 12:30 p.m. Both games are slated for the west field at River Park in Wisner.

Defending four-time EHC tournament champion NEN is the overall top seed and will take on fourth-seeded Twin River at 9 a.m. and fifth-seed Highway 91 at 12:30 p.m. in Pool A, played on the east field.

The third-place game (east field) and the fifth-place game (west field) both will take place at 2:15 p.m. The championship game is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. on the east field.

Official Bracket Schedule:

People are also reading…

POOL A

9 a.m. NEN vs. Twin River

10:45 a.m. Twin River vs. Highway 91

12:30 p.m. NEN vs. Highway 91

POOL B

9 a.m. Tekamah-Herman vs. North Bend Central

10:45 a.m . North Bend Central vs. Cuming County

12:30 p.m. Tekamah-Herman vs. Cuming County

