East Husker Conference announces softball tournament pairings

Official brackets for Saturday’s East Husker Conference softball tournaments were released Tuesday afternoon.

Tekamah-Herman has drawn the number-2 seed and will be the highest-seeded team in Pool B. They will take on third-seed North Bend Central at 9 a.m. and sixth-seeded Cuming County at 12:30 p.m. Both games are slated for the west field at River Park in Wisner.

Defending four-time EHC tournament champion NEN is the overall top seed and will take on fourth-seeded Twin River at 9 a.m. and fifth-seed Highway 91 at 12:30 p.m. in Pool A, played on the east field.

The third-place game (east field) and the fifth-place game (west field) both will take place at 2:15 p.m. The championship game is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. on the east field.

Official Bracket Schedule:

POOL A

9 a.m. NEN vs. Twin River

10:45 a.m. Twin River vs. Highway 91

12:30 p.m. NEN vs. Highway 91

POOL B

9 a.m. Tekamah-Herman vs. North Bend Central

10:45 a.m . North Bend Central vs. Cuming County

12:30 p.m. Tekamah-Herman vs. Cuming County