Four girls teams will be representing the East Husker Conference at the NSAA state basketball tournament played March 1-4 in Lincoln.

Leading the way is the three-time defending Class C1 state champion North Bend Central, who punched their ticket back to Lincoln with a 62-36 home court win over Ord in the District 1 final on Friday.

Three other teams will be in the C2 bracket. Pender, C2’s number-1 team in the Omaha World-Herald, ran out to a 35-11 halftime lead and never looked back in defeating Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66-39 in Pender.

Maya Dolliver led the 24-3 Pendragons with 21 points and five assists while Avery Wegner added 14 points and Lillie Timm tossed in 11.

Oakland-Craig and Clarkson-Leigh join the list of EHC teams heading to the girls’ state tournament this week. Also playing their district final at home, the 22-4 Lady Knights came from behind to defeat Lincoln Lutheran 43-33 while Clarkson/Leigh knocked off Gordon-Rushville 51-42 in a contest played at Ainsworth High School.

Area powerhouse GACC also punched their ticket back to State by defeating Sutton 61-29 in West Point.

Two other EHC teams, Bancroft-Rosalie and Howells-Dodge, saw their seasons come to an end at a game short of the state tourney. B-R lost to Hastings St. Cecilia 43-38 in the Class D1 District 3 final at Hastings while Howells-Dodge lost to Humphrey St. Francis 48-34 in the Class D2 District 6 final played at Humphrey.

One of the EHC teams will be out after the first round when state tournament action starts March 1 at the Devaney Center and Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Carrying the number-two seed in the C2 bracket, Pender matches up with seventh-seeded Clarkson/Leigh at 1:30 Thursday afternoon at the Devaney Center.

East Husker fans can make it a doubleheader. Fourth-seeded O-C takes on Ponca to 10:45 a.m. at Devaney.

Classes A, C1 and D1 open play on Wednesday. North Bend Central tips off at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Center against Yutan.

Semifinals in all classes will be played Friday while the championship games, and third-place games in the four C and D classes, all will be played Saturday. The consolation games are played at Lincoln Northwest High School, located at 49th and West Holdrege Street in the capital city. The championship finals are played at PBA and broadcast statewide on Nebraska Public Media. The C1 final is scheduled for 11 a.m. while the C2 final is slated for a 4:15 p.m. tip.