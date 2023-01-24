East Husker tournament brackets released

North Bend Central’s girls and the Howells-Dodge boys have the top seeds when East Husker Conference tournament action tips off later this week.

The girls tournament starts Friday, Jan. 27, with Humphrey, Clarkson/Leigh and Pender hosting games. The boys draw opens Saturday with Madison, Wisner-Pilger and Bancroft-Rosalie playing host. Because the East Husker is a 14-team league, the top two seeds each bracket have a bye in first round action.

Tekamah-Herman’s girls are seeded 10th and open the tourney against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on the Bulldogs’ home court. Tip time is approximately 7:30 p.m.

The winner gets second-seeded Oakland-Craig Monday night in Oakland at 7:30.

Sitting third in the Class C1 charts, North Bend is one of five state-ranked girls teams in the East Husker. They hold the top five seeds. Second-seeded O-C is ranked seventh in C2. Thursday’s semifinals, hosted by West Point-Beemer, could see NBC taking on fourth-seeded Clarkson/Leigh, the number-four team in C2; or fifth-seeded Howells-Dodge, who remained 10th in the D2 charts. The bottom half of the bracket could have second-seeded O-C squaring off against third-seeded Pender, the number-five team in C2. Pender hosts Lyons-Decatur in a first round game at 7:30 Friday night.

Monday’s quarterfinal losers play Thursday night with games hosted by the highest seed.

Every school is guaranteed at least two conference tournament games.

In both boys and girls play, the lowest two seeds of the six losing teams in the first round play in a consolation bracket on Tuesday. Because it’s an odd-numbered year, the higher seeded boys team will host.

The four higher seeds among Friday’s losing teams all play Monday night, Jan. 30. The highest seed of the four teams will host.

The T-H boys, seeded 14th, open their tournament stay at Bancroft on Saturday night, taking on the third-seeded Panthers, the number-nine team in D1, in the nightcap of a doubleheader. Number-six Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family takes on Lyons-Decatur Northeast in the opener.

Howells-Dodge, ranked number-five in D1, is the only other ranked team in what could be a wide-open boys bracket. Oakland-Craig, seeded eighth, takes on West Point-Beemer in an opening round contest at 6 p.m. Saturday in Madison. The winner gets the Jaguars on Tuesday.

Clarkson/Leigh has the bye in the bottom half of the bracket would will play either Madison or Twin River in the quarterfinals.

Similar to the girls draw, losers of first round games all play on Tuesday night. The four higher seeds play a doubleheader hosted by the highest seed. The lowest two seeds play at the higher-seeded boys team.

West Point-Beemer hosts championship semifinal games on Friday night. Tuesday’s quarterfinal losers play Friday night with games hosted by the highest seed.

Championship play in both brackets is set for Saturday, Feb. 4, at Midland University in Fremont.

The third-place boys game starts at 2:30 p.m., followed in order by the girls consolation game, the girls championship game and the boys final.