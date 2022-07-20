Ed board resets the calendar on lunch prices

The lunch fund at Tekamah-Herman saw the district’s Board of Education amending its current budget a month ago over Superintendent Dan Gross’ concern that the fund may spend more than was originally projected before the fiscal year ends.

But what about next year?

Gross told the school board at its July 11 meeting that things may be getting back to normal. He said the federal government likely will end its program of making school lunch free to all students. Because of the change, he expects the lunch fund to revert back to pre-pandemic levels both on the revenue and expense sides.

As such, he recommended the board keep the same pricing structure that was in place in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools more than two months early.

Lunch prices for the 2022-23 school year are $3.00 for kindergarten through sixth graders, $3.20 for junior high and high schoolers and $3.95 for adults. Breakfast will cost $2 for all students and $2.35 for adults. Extra milk is 50 cents.

Gross told the board he spoke with other area schools before making a recommendation.

“We’re not the highest and we’re not the lowest,” he said. “I think we’re back to where we should be.”

In other business during its July 11 meeting, the school board:

—Following a brief public hearing at which no one from the public appeared, accepted the revised parental involvement policy as prepared by KSB Law, as well as its Title I parental involvement policy and its student fee policy.

Gross said none of the three is seeing any significant change but approval is required whether the policies change or not. For example, he said the district does not charge students a fee to participate in certain activities and has not for as long as he’s been with the district.

“Anything that’s required for courses, we provide it,” he said.

The only major exception is the insurance cost when laptop computers are distributed.

Although some activities require specific uniforms, “if they keep them, they buy them,” he said.

—Approved Mike Tobin as a local substitute.

Gross said the Tekamah man is recently retired after a long career in the business world and currently is seeking certification to become a substitute teacher. Local approval is required for him to work once he is credentialed. The district also must send the state Department of Education notice that local approval has been granted.

—Set a new wage range for classified staff. The category includes no-instructional staff, including kitchen workers, paraprofessionals and maintenance workers.

“We have to stay competitive with other area schools because we’re competing for the same individuals,” Gross said. “We are bringing up some on the lower end to stay competitive.”

He said competitive pay is a way to keep the employees it has. The ranges give Gross some flexibility to reward employees who have earned it.

“It’s hard to replace those people,” he said. “Especially if the wage isn’t in the ballpark.”

—Deferred establishing a girls wrestling program until more commitment is shown from prospective athletes.

Gross said although numbers are increasing locally at the youth level, those numbers have yet to transition into the high school ranks.

“If people were asking for it, that would be different,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s there yet.”

But that doesn’t mean the board is closing the door completely for the coming year. Board members said if the numbers warrant it, the necessary steps can be taken.

Board member Burt Rogers suggested going further. “I think we should have the same discussions every April or May about all sports to keep up with demand.”