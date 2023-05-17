Funeral services for Edith Carlson were held May 10, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. She passed away May 6, 2023, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point at the age of 88.

Edith Marie was born Nov. 21, 1934, to John E. and Ruby (Bellar) Nelson in Oakland.

She was baptized and confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Edith spent her early years on a farm east of Lyons and attended Viles School, District 56, before moving with her parents to the Bertha area. She attended rural schools and graduated from Oakland High School in 1952. Edith attended Wayne State College and became a teacher, serving schools in rural Burt and Cuming counties.

On June 24, 1956, Edith married Leonard Carlson at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. They lived on a farm west of Lyons and were blessed with two children.

Edith was a charter member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons. She served as financial secretary, a Sunday and Bible school teacher, choir member, and was treasurer of the Bethany Lutheran Church Women’s Organization. She was also honored as Church Woman of the Year.

After Edith and Leonard’s children were grown, she worked in the Lyons Nursing Home for 12 years. Edith dearly loved her family and home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruby Nelson, and her husband, Leonard, in 1994.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary of Omaha; son, Norman (Bev) of Omaha; grandchildren: Andrew of Lincoln and Ashley of Omaha; other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.