Eight Tekamah-Herman FFA members have received the highest award a chapter member can receive, being named a State Degree winner.

Ella Booth, Brady Braniff, Ryan Braniff, Logan Burt, Garret Lindberg, Drew Oligmueller, Kennedy Pagels and Lacey Petersen were announced as degree winners during the 95th annual Nebraska FFA State Convention held in Lincoln March 29-31.

The Nebraska State FFA Degree recognizes members who have received the chapter degree, been active FFA members for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth grade level, maintained a Supervised Agricultural Experience program, demonstrated their leadership skills and have shown a commitment to FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.

Prospective recipients also must submit a state degree application at the district and state levels; complete at least two years of detailed record books on their SAE project; complete at least 25 hours of community service; earn at least 500 leadership points for participation in FFA events, with 150 above the chapter level; participate in a State Degree interview and pass the State Degree assessment; make at least $3,000 in their SAE and productively invest or save $1,000.

Haley Ransiear, Tekamah-Herman’s FFA advisor, said it is not unusual for students to carry two, three, even four different SAEs.

Booth has raised and shown hogs for four years. She also has worked in the food service industry at local restaurants. Lastly, she has served as a lifeguard at the Tekamah pool. Ella plans on eventually working for Extension.

Brady Braniff has worked with a few different SAE’s over the past four years. His main ones are loading hogs for Kent Jackson and being a farmhand for several area farmers.

Ryan Braniff started her own livestock photography business called Irish Hill Photography. She is hoping to continue it as a side business as she pursues a career in agricultural communications.

She also was named the state champion in Ag Communications proficiency area and qualified to compete at the national level.

Burt has refinished and sold eight different vehicles over the last four years. He plans to go to college to become an electrical lineman.

Lindberg has worked for Shamburg Farms for four years and will be attending Northeast Community College for a degree in auto body maintenance.

Oligmueller worked at the Pump Shop all four years and will be attending Northeast to major in construction management.

Pagels started her FFA career raising show hogs as a freshman. She then started babysitting and working at Second Chance Boutique. For the last two years Kennedy has also been coaching club volleyball. Kennedy will be going onto the College of Saint Mary where she has a volleyball scholarship.

Petersen’s FFA career began by raising show calves for Burt County Fair. She then continued her SAEs by babysitting, working at a local restaurant and gift shop, and being a lifeguard at the Tekamah pool. She will be attending Northeast this fall.

The Tekamah-Herman chapter had two other members claim high honors.

Levi Blackford took third place swine production entrepreneurship, a feat Ransiear called “incredible” for a sophomore. At the Agriscience Fair, in the Environmental and Natural Resource category, Grady Belfrage received a bronze medal.

The chapter also sent a number of teams in to state competition.

Laney Hoier led the Junior Livestock Judging team, winning a purple ribbon. Tate Pruess added a blue ribbon, Parke Loftis won a red ribbon. Tristan Tobin completed the squad.

Chase Reyzlik’s purple ribbon and a white ribbon from Jessen Booth paced the Natural Resources team which included Thomas Braniff and Eden Roberts.

The Ag Sales team saw Preslee Hansen claim a purple ribbon. Other team members included Hannah Rief and Spencer Pagels.

Dylan Petersen earned a blue ribbon as part of the Agronomy team which also included Emilia Evasic, Bella Roche and Lillie Strode.

Daisy Cameron won a white ribbon for the Agriscience team that included Wade Lytle, Miley Bergman and Emily Stansberry.

The Ag Mechanics team was made up of Lindberg, Brady Braniff, Burt and Garrett Noel.

Blackford, Lakyn Humphrey and Tobin made up the Market Plan team.

The state convention saw over 7,600 members and guests. Members of the agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements, and serving as the legislative body for the Nebraska FFA Association.