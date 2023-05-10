Memorial services for Elfie Nelson were held May 5, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. She passed away April 28, 2023, at Oakland Heights, at the age of 100.

Elfie Eleanor was born Oct. 1, 1922, in Oakland, to Gustaf Rudolf and Hulda Othelia Maria (Johnson) Lindstrom. She was the third of seven children.

She was baptized and confirmed at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a lifelong member. She attended Harmony School, District 64, in rural Oakland and spoke only Swedish when she started school. Elfie graduated from Oakland High School in 1939, attended Dana College for one year and received a three-year teaching certificate. She received an emergency certificate for her fourth year of teaching due to World War II and the shortage of teachers.

On May 14, 1945, Elfie and Leslie Nelson were married at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. They lived their entire married life in the rural Oakland area.

Elfie was involved in quilting at church for over 60 years. In 2009, she was honored as the Swedish Festival Queen. She was the recipient of the Oakland Chamber of Commerce Community Service award and was active throughout the years at Golden Oaks. She volunteered at Oakland Heights for many years and served in a variety of capacities.

Her pastimes included tatting, playing cards, games, putting puzzles together and watching sports.

Elfie enjoyed exhibiting her tatting at the Burt County Fair, including this past year. She also enjoyed entering the fair’s pie contest, especially when she was competing against her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie; parents; siblings: Ruth, Sidney, Ione, Vincent, Betty, Bob and their spouses; sisters- and brothers-in-law: Harriet, Arthur, Hazel, Clarence, Ray and their spouses.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Ahrens and husband Bill of Oakland; son, Dean Nelson and wife Darla of Oakland; grandchildren: Lisa Ahrens of Omaha, Jennifer and Patrick Finigan of Bennington, Megan and Jeremy Willer of Papillion, Sarah and Cam Schuknecht of Fremont, Luke and Michele Moseman of Santa Maria, California, Dani Moseman of Oakland, Thad and Amanda Nelson of Fort Irwin, California; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials are suggested to First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland or Golden Oaks Center in Oakland.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.