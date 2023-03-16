Funeral services for Elinor Beaver will be held Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. Beaver of Tekamah died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha following a brief illness. She was 97. Her cremains will be interred beside husband’s at Tekamah Cemetery.

Elinor Allene was born March 29, 1925, in Omaha to Roy and Allene Dudgeon of Blair and graduated from Blair High School in 1942. She was a member of United Congregational Church in Blair.

On June 3, 1955, she married Clarence D. (Terry) Beaver. Elinor and Terry moved to Tekamah upon the purchase of Plaindealer Publishing Company in 1964. After Terry’s retirement, they spent several winters at their home in Mission, Texas.

Elinor was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and Tekamah Presbyterian Church where she was a volunteer for the Logos program for kids. “Elly,” as she was known to family and friends, loved to sing and dance to big band music. She loved to read, especially her morning newspaper and fiction novels. She enjoyed gardening and spending time at the river.

Community was important to Elinor, and she did her best to support the businesses of Tekamah. She was a great conversationalist and community historian. Her family would joke about her uncanny ability to trace the genealogy of local residents.

She is survived by her daughter Lisa (Mark) Kaplan; her son, Jim; grandchildren Audrey (Andy) Bernstein, Meredith (Jarren) Gard, Rachel Beaver, Madeline Beaver, and Ben Kaplan; Jim’s daughters’ mother Laurie O’Byrne; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Terry, her sister Jacqueline Lauritsen and brothers Wayne Dudgeon and Lyle Dudgeon.

Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue, Lied Tekamah Public Library, or First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.