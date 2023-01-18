Funeral services for Ella Monson were held Jan. 11, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Elim Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hooper. The former Craig woman passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln at the age of 88.

Ella Marie was born to Alfred and Jeannette (Whitmus) Zimmerman on Aug. 12, 1934, in Herman.

She graduated from Republican City High School, in 1952 and moved to Omaha to attend vocational school where she studied business. She worked in the insurance industry.

Ella married Ernest Monson on Dec. 8, 1962, in Omaha,. She moved to the family farm located southwest of Craig where they were blessed with four children. After her husband’s death, Ella moved to Lincoln in 2000 to be closer to her children. She enjoyed reading her newspapers and books, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Clyde Zimmerman; and two sisters, Barbara Ibsen and Mary Bauer.

Survivors include two sons, Stewart Monson of Independence, Kansas, and Eric Monson of Lincoln; two daughters and one son-in-law, De Monson of Lincoln and Sheryl (Mike) Homer of Lincoln; one sister, Ethel Forster of West Point; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Memorials are suggested to Elim Lutheran or to Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries, 136 S 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68508.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.