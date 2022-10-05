Enjoy this thing called life

Although it’s been a while since I’ve written, today it’s all about feeling blessed and taking one day at a time in the best ways possible.

Next week I’ll go back to high school with you, yes, reminiscing about good old THS, but today I’ll just tell you how wonderfully blessed I feel to be able to be part of this sweet small-town life and to do it all in an abundance of love:

Ball games that the grandbabies participate in, Taco Tuesdays at PB 75, the end of the gardening season, days spent with girlfriends, moments with our grown children, sunsets, sunrises, coffee with the hubs. And then there’s:

Sukie sitting on my lap every evening, a little shopping here and there, Herbie snoring, cooler weather and the fields yielding more than was expected (a real feeling of joy here from this old farm girl!), weddings to attend (absolutely beautiful weddings), friends to say good bye to such as:

Keith Rahlfs. Old family friend, a truly good person because as someone said about him, Keith was the leading member of the “nice guy club.” He will be so missed, his smile, gentle nature and adoration of horses will be so missed.

Marty Shepard. A good, good friend of the hubs with a boisterous personality, a passion for shuffleboard, fishing and a love of helping others. His joy in talking about anything and everything with zeal will be missed, so very missed.

Don Neary. A wonderful Burt County staple who cared about his family and friends deeply. He believed in Tekamah and what it had to offer to anyone wanting a small-town life. He lived that truth.

Three good men, all gone too soon. Blessed to have known them.

These are just some of the things I am so blessed to do, to be able to be a part of.

This. Is. Life.

So, sweet blessings to all of you, too. I hope this beautiful fall season has you enjoying its glory with the gentle reminder that letting go is a part of life. And it can be a lovely thing if we just let it be.

Blessed. Bless you.