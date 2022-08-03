A visitation for Ernestina Cruz was held Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas. The visitation was followed by a rosary service. She passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Tina, 37, will be laid to rest in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, beside her beloved father.

Ernestina “Tina” Cruz was born Nov. 7, 1984, to Andres and Andrea Cruz in San Luis Potosi.

She made her home in Austin after moving to the United States with her family in 1999. The middle child of seven, Tina cherished her family and was a caring and loyal daughter and sister. Tina graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 2004 and immediately set off to accomplish her goals and dreams.

Steadied by a strong work ethic, natural leadership skills, and compassion for all those she encountered, Tina worked her way up in an industry she loved. She started her career as a fast-food waitress and was soon promoted to a manager before transitioning to a restaurant waitress and bartender. Her desire to work hard ultimately propelled her into a management position at a large bar and grill in Austin while cultivating her dreams of entrepreneurship. She accomplished this goal in November 2021, opening her own bar, Prohibition, which quickly climbed the ranks as a top ten establishment in Austin at the time of her death.

Tina found the love of her life in her partner, Oakland, Nebraska, native Michael Johnson. Together they shared a zeal for fun, laughter, sports, entertainment, hard work, and their pup, Maya.

She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Andres Cruz, and nephews Jude and Gabriel Ray.

She is survived by her beloved mother, Andrea Cruz; brothers, Benjamin (Lidya) Cruz, Jose Luis (Nasaria) Cruz, and Teodoro (Isabel) Cruz; sisters, Rosa Elvia (Alberto) Sifuentes, Araceli Cruz, and Elena (Ezekiel) Olivas; partner, Michael Johnson; loving parents-in-law, Dale and Anne Johnson; sisters-in-law, Stephanie (Dale) Benne, Nicole (Gus) Ray; and brother-in-law, Christopher (Ashley) Johnson; nieces and nephews, Jose Alberto Sifuentes, Agustin Sifuentes, Adrian Sifuentes, Karina Cruz, Samantha Cruz, Theo Cruz, Isabella Cruz, Natalia Cruz, Andres Cruz, Francisco Cruz, Omar Cruz, Andrea Olivas, Amelia Olivas, and Ezekiel Olivas Jr., Kobe, Kennedy, Lincoln and Jagger Benne, Gunnar, Morgan, Briar, and Hilary Ray, and Amos and Burke Johnson; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and treasured friends.