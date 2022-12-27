Private family services for Evelyn Zink, 94, were planned through Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. The former Tekamah woman passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at Cottonwood Villa in Ainsworth. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery.

Evelyn Joyce was born Dec. 20. 1928, the daughter of Emil and Antonia (Cizek) Micanek. Her parents and brother, Lorie Micanek, preceded her in death.

Ev was born and raised on the farm seven miles northeast of Lynch, Nebraska, and attended country school through the eighth grade. She attended Lynch High School, where she graduated in 1945 and earned a three-year certificate to teach country school. The following three years, she taught at Highland Country School on Sunshine Bottom in Boyd County.

In 1948, she married Aldon Lee Zink, whom she had known all her life, as they grew up in the same area. He spent four years in the U.S. Navy during World War II, before their marriage.

Over the years, Al and Evelyn moved several times before eventually settling in Tekamah in 1965, where they finished raising their four children. They co-owned and operated the Plaindealer Publishing Company and the Midwest Messenger for many years.

Al died in 1994, at the age of 67. Ev spent her last four years at Cottonwood Villa in Ainsworth, to be near to daughter, Leanne. Now, surviving their mother are her son Joe (Cathy) Zink, and three daughters, Constance Doyle, Sidny Zink, and Leanne (Bob) Maxwell. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Memorials are suggested to Cottonwood Villa at 450 S. Main St. in Ainsworth, NE 69210 or to the Tekamah Industrial Development Corp. in care of Kevin Brenneis, 129 S. 13th St., Tekamah, NE 68061.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.