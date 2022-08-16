Fall sports teams gearing up for season openers with scrimmages this week

It’s going to be different.

For example, Tekamah-Herman head softball coach Abby Sheets will have a new face in the dugout. That would be her new assistant as Kassie Nitzsche takes over for longtime assistant Lisa Zabel who retired last year after more than a decade on Sheets’ staff.

There will be a few changes on the field, too, but only a few. The Tigers lost only two starters to graduation and Sheets has plenty of experienced players among the 18 she had in camp for the first few days of practice. She said she expected that number to grow as newer players get their administrative requirements settled.

Sheets said she likes the numbers because it allows her squad to field full varsity and jayvee teams.

The number she’s focussed on immediately is 11. That’s how many players she expects to make major varsity contributions.

Among them is senior shortstop Anna Wakehouse. The all-state prospect already is the school’s career and single-season home run leader.

“Wherever those records end up, they’re going to be tough to break,” Sheets said.

Also returning for senior campaigns are the team’s top returning pitchers, Ryan Braniff and Lacey Petersen. While Petersen throws harder, Braniff is more accurate, giving Tiger coaches a decision to make when planning a defensive scheme. Both also play other positions, making it possible to have both pitchers in the lineup at once.

Wakehouse, Braniff and Petersen all are returning first team all-East Husker Conference selections.

Other returning starters include junior catcher Olivia Chatt who was last year’s most valuable player, senior infielder Hannah Rief, sophomore infielder Sammie Brodersen and junior outfielder Brinley Stahr.

Although she expects to put an experienced team on the field intending to improve on last year’s 14-15 record, tonight’s jamboree game against Fort Calhoun will be more than a routine run-through.

Jamborees are a fundraiser for the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame and do not count toward regular season records, wildcard points or team statistics.

Sheets expects a competitive game against an improved bunch of Pioneers. Plus, she has three players on the cusp of earning a starting job and has plans to use the jamboree as sort of a live audition.

“I’ll want the one who’s hitting the best,” she said. “All three are equal on defense, and we’re going to try and do some things to find the best hitter.”

Following the jamboree, the season starts for real Thursday at Ashland-Greenwood in the traditional opener for both teams.

Fort Calhoun returns to Carson Field Aug. 22 when the Tigers open their home slate, the first of only five home dates, with a 4:30 triangular against the Pioneers and Elkhorn North. On Aug. 25, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Highway 91, both of whom will have new head coaches this season, visit Carson Field for a triangular starting at 4:30. On Saturday, the Tigers make their first tournament appearance of the young season, taking part in the GACC Invitational at West Point’s Timmerman Field.

Volleyball

Tekamah-Herman’s volleyball team will be flush with new faces after graduating five senior starts from last year. That group took the majority of the team’s hitting, blocking, setting and passing with it.

Coach Manni Belfrage said despite the change in roster, she thinks her newer players are equal to the challenge.

“It’s a full line change, that’s for sure,” Belfrage said, “but we’ve done a good job the last couple of years developing our younger players. It won’t be as big of a shock for them come game day.”

A public scrimmage Thursday night and an Aug. 22 jamboree contest against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder also will help lessen the shock as the team prepares for its season opener Aug. 25 at Lyons-Decatur. The Cougars are back on their own with the dissolution of the BRLD co-op. The other half of that tandem, Bancroft-Rosalie, is another road match for the Tigers on Oct. 17, the final match of the regular season.

Leading the way for the Tigers is the team’s most experienced player, senior Kennedy Pagels. During her junior campaign, Pagels tied for second on the team with 155 kills, the most for any returning player. She also led the Tigers with 11 total blocks, including eight solo stuffs. She also contributed 126 digs to her solid all-around game.

Joining Pagels on the front line is junior outside hitter Preslee Hansen who was voted the most valuable player on last year’s junior varsity squad. Kiera Pensyl is expected to start as the team’s right side hitter.

Two sophomores, Bella Roche and Taryn Sheets will be manning the middle.

The Tigers also will deploy a different attack, running a 6-2 with Carly Freidel and Addy Lytle as the team’s two setters.

Belfrage has been putting her team through their paces in the school’s new gym where, she said, the squad has plenty of room to work. With volunteer assistant Cami Gregerson joining the staff, there also is more work to do. Belfrage said Gregerson has been working with C team players, a unit that previously didn’t get much work when six-on-six drills were taking place. Belfrage said the Tigers will be able to field a C team this fall, getting them as much playing time as possible.

A week-long break follows the opener, giving the Tigers time to refine their game before they venture into tournament play Sept. 1 and 3, taking part in the Jean Groth Classic, hosted by Wisner-Pilger.

The Tigers get their first outing in the new gym on Sept. 6 when they host East Husker Conference rival Twin River and Shelby/Rising City for a triangular.

Football

On the gridiron, Tiger football coach Graig McElmuray and his staff also are looking at plenty of new faces in new places.

McElmuray said he has 41 players out, including 14 seniors, most—if not all—of whom will be asked to make major contributions this year.

The head Tiger said three of his players were part of the Tiger golf squad that finished third in the state tournament last spring.

“They’ve enjoyed success and they know what it takes to get there,” McElmuray said. “That’s a good place to start.”

With nearly half of the boys in school out for football, it has also increased the level of competition among position players.

“They know nothing will be given to them because they also know somebody is right there to take their spot,” McElmuray said. “That might be the biggest help for the team.”

That level of competition, coupled with a high maturity factor, has helped the team get more installed at this point of the season than had been in place a year ago.

What they have to show for their efforts so far will be on display Friday night, when the annual public scrimmage gets going at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

Logan Burt is expected to take over at running back, but naming a new quarterback still is up in the air. McElmuray said if the decision is on pure playmaking ability, the nod goes to junior Spencer Pagels. If leadership and command of the huddle is the determining factor, then it goes to senior Bret Brenneis.

More than seeing separation among players at certain position, McElmuray is hoping to see better execution, especially on offense.

“By that I mean I’d like to see us move the ball at will,” he said. “We’re not going to stonewall people on defense, so we have to be able to score to be competitive.”

And being competitive is where he wants his team to be.

A change in scheduling also may help the Tigers be more competitive. The last two years the Tigers have played six teams who qualified for the Class C2 playoffs.

They’ll get two of last year’s qualifiers right off the bat. The Tigers open the season Aug. 26 at Hartington Cedar Catholic and open at home the next week against Centennial.

A road game at Ponca and a homecoming contest against Malcolm Sept. 16 complete the non-district slate. The Tigers open District 3 play the next week against North Bend Central before playing back-to-back road games at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Oakland-Craig. They return home to host Archbishop Bergan before wrapping up the regular season Oct. 21 at Yutan.