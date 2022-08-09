Fall sports teams getting started this week

Fall sports teams at Tekamah-Herman, and nearly all of the rest of Nebraska, are slated to start practicing for the 2022 season this week.

Workouts started Monday for Tiger football, volleyball and softball teams.

Tiger football coach Graig McElmuray and his staff are looking to replace all of the team’s skill position players. Quarterback Brock Rogers, running back Kody Bitter and end Kaleb Quick all were all-district selections last year, as was two-way lineman Dawson Schram.

The Tigers went 2-7 against a slate of opponents that featured six teams that qualified for the Class C2 playoffs.

2022 also starts a new scheduling cycle for football teams and the Tiger slate shows a number of different opponents. Tekamah-Herman opens its season Aug. 26 at one of last year’s playoff teams, Hartington Cedar Catholic. McElmuray’s squad opens at home the next Friday when Centennial comes to town for the first game between the two schools isnce the state championship game in 1976. Games at Ponca and at home against Malcolm complete the non-district slate.

Entered in District 3, the Tigers remain in the same district as perennial powers Oakland-Craig and Archbishop Bergan. Two familiar schools, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and North Bend Central round out the district.

Tekamah-Herman’s volleyball team finds itself in Class C1 for the 2022 season.

Gone from the Tiger court are four-year letter winners Brynn Schmidt, Elena Jetensky, Aubynn Sheets and Rylee Lawson who took nearly all of the team’s hitting and passing with them.

Coach Manni Belfrage’s team has a soft opening on Aug. 22, hosting Logan View/Scribner-Snyder for a jamboree game. Jamborees are a fundraiser for the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame and do not count toward regular season records, wildcard points or team statistics. The season opens for real Aug. 25 at Lyons-Decatur Northeast. The Cougars are back on their own with the dissolution of the BRLD co-op. The other half of that tandem, Bancroft-Rosalie, is another road match for the Tigers on Oct. 17, the final match of the regular season. The Tigers get their first outing in the new gym on Sept. 6 when they host East Husker Conference rival Twin River and Shelby/Rising City for a triangular.

Subdistrict assignments had not been announced by the Nebraska School Activities Association prior to Friday’s press deadline.

The Tiger softball team likely has the most varsity experience of any of the school’s fall teams.

Coach Abby Sheets’ squad lost only pitcher Jenna Voskamp and first baseman Rachel Sadler to graduation.

Back for their senior campaigns are pitchers Ryan Braniff and Lacey Petersen and all-district shortstop Emma Wakehouse. All three were first-team all-East Husker Conference selections a year ago.

The Tigers host Fort Calhoun for a jamboree game before visiting Ashland-Greenwood for the traditional season opener.

Fort Calhoun returns to Carson Field Aug. 22 when the Tigers open their home slate, the first of only five home dates, with a triangular against the Pioneers and Elkhorn North.

Subdistrict assignments for softball also have yet to be released.