Finding myself in home ec class

We’re settled in on this day of snowiness, cup of tea at the left of me, Sukie the kitty sitting on my right on the top of my printer. Snuggled in it occurs to me, in looking at last week’s chat about Miss Groves, that my teenage subconscious mind seemingly is moving through the halls of Tekamah-Herman High School beginning at the west end of where it all began with me as a freshman.

So now we continue to go, past the restrooms, past the doors going to the parking lot (over by the Tiger’s Den) and up the sloping floors heading east just after the staircase and the little room where we made candles in mini courses that year. Next stop: Mr. Kassmeier’s room. Norman Kassmeier.

Now, I’m not certain I had Mr. Kassmeier freshman year (clerical classes were most of my classes throughout high school, thankfully) and since I’m not going past ‘69/70 here, let’s talk about what a great teacher he was, because he truly, truly was.

Advanced typing, shorthand, filing, dictation; just some of the many skills we were taught back then by this kind man who had such a beautiful sense of humor. And since our class was all girls, his sense of humor had to come in pretty dang handy at times, but truly we were a bunch of sweeties for sure with nary an argument between us all. Also, the best part of his classes other than being with the best of friends has been using all that we learned to this very day. The only skill I haven’t used since high school is shorthand (I can remember the abbreviations “dear, sir” and “good,” LOL) and that is only because its use in offices was on the way out even back then. Every other ability has come in very handy in life whether it be at home, office or even on my phone (texting for example). Every skill has been embraced. Well, okay, visiting with friends is still my number one take-away, but you get the picture. Wink.

Skillsets and all kidding aside, being with the girls everyday (Miss Grove’s classes proved this as well) was the very best part and Mr. Kassmeier was such a gentleman by allowing us to mingle and grow at our own pace with one another and individually. You could gather that he understood that by doing just that, we were naturally building one another up and appreciating our differences without being anything but kind—just like him. Certainly, he was a man before his time in the teaching world. His patience in all things taught us the most important skillset of all: application of good life skills. Let’s underline, italicize and bold face (learned all this in clerical class as well) the words “life skills,” shall we? So. Very. Important.

Communication, healthy appearances (this includes smiles and non-wrinkly clothing), being polite, being a good listener (we were encouraged to listen before speaking up), keeping our paperwork in good order and respect of others’ spaces—just to name a few of the important tidbits we took away from his classes. Gosh, I appreciate and will always be fond of Mr. Kassmeier.

Gosh, I love these memories.

Thank you for meandering through all this with me.