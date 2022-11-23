Five Tigers selected for all-District 3 grid squads

Playing against a schedule that saw five opponents make the Class C2 playoff field, Tekamah-Herman’s football squad saw five of its players named to all-District 3 teams last week.

Logan Burt and Reece Williams were named to the first team while Isaac Ruwe, Austin Breckenridge and Alex Braniff were honorable mention selections.

An honorable mention choice last year, Burt moved up to the top squad after leading the Tiger defense with 111 tackles during the 2022 campaign. On offense, Burt netted 160 rushing yards and four touchdowns on a team-high 75 carries. He also caught four passes for another 61 yards.

Williams, also an honorable mention last year, was perhaps the team’s biggest big-play threat. A rangy wide receiver, Williams caught 14 passes for 330 yards and five TDs. All were team highs. Among his highlights was the team’s longest play from scrimmage all year, an 82-yard touchdown pass against Ponca.

Ruwe also made the highlight reel with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Ponca. The big return helped Ruwe lead the team with 344 yards in kick returns and a team-high 390 all-purpose yards. He also posted 54 tackles on defense, pulled in two of the team’s five interceptions, recovered two fumbles and forced another and blocked a punt.

Breckenridge’s 73 tackles were third on the team. He also added 49 rushing yards and 61 receiving yards from his fullback position.

Braniff was second on the team in tackles, notching 76 on the year. Among them were a team-high seven tackles for losses.

2022 All-District 3

First Team

Oakland-Craig—LJ McNeill, Grant Seagren, Payton Novak, JT Brands, Trevor Weitzenkamp, Carter Bousquet, Braylon Anderson, Corbin Guill.

Archbisop Bergan—Aaron Fellers, Clay Hedges, Ashton Kempf, Alex Langenfeld, Kade McIntyre, Cooper Weitzel.

North Bend Central—Nate McDonald, Joey Brodd, Kyler Hellbusch, Zac Pospisil.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder—Braydon Wobken, Justin Weideman, Andrew Kotik.

Tekamah-Herman—Logan Burt, Reece Williams.

Honorable Mention

Oakland-Craig—Emmet Johnson, Jeremiah Druckenmiller, Lincoln Benne, Dom Richter.

Archbisop Bergan—Colbey Butts, Cole Campbell, Jack Polick, Dawson Pruss, Liam Schmidt.

North Bend Central—Braxton Chvatal, Dylan Doty, Gavin Kirschmann, Wyatt Rangleoff, Austin Manning.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder—Alex Hilbers, Josh Egbers, Truman Young, Gavin Ruwe.

Tekamah-Herman—Isaac Ruwe, Austin Breckenridge, Alex Braniff.