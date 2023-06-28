The Flying Needles 4-H Club has been very active over the past few weeks, meeting twice as a group as well as working on our individual efforts at home as we prepare for the county fair.

We have so many projects that we’re working on!

We’re preparing to hammer flowers. Everyone is anticipating what that will involve. This activity will be available for participants on Monday, June 26, and Wednesday, June 28, both at 9 a.m. Please choose one of the dates and bring a hammer, a picture frame, flowers and leaves from your garden, and if you have one, a piece of wood to hammer on.

June 29 will be the season’s first Pie Day! We’ll start that day at 8 a.m.

Everyone is working on their upcycled chairs – and they’re looking great!

Some members are working on making lamps and Mr. Jackson is eagerly waiting to help us with drilling, etc.

Thank you to Abra and Mettie for taking our donated bird feeders to the nursing home.

Upcoming meetings are: Wednesday, June 28, at 9 a.m. and Thursday, June 29, at 8 a.m.