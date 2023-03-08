Chatt Senior Center will be celebrating 50 years of service to the area’s seniors, and the community in general, with a brunch and open house on March 19.

The current version of the center is a far cry from the original senior center. It was set up in a cramped downtown building that had sat empty for a number of years.

Known as the Golden Age Center, that facility opened on Nov. 27, 1973. City residents and groups got behind the new venture, donating carpeting, furniture, even cash. A school group collected over $200 for the cause.

In December of 1977, the Golden Agers purchased the building they were renting, paying the princely sum of $12,000.

Although paid for, the Golden Agers were starting to outgrow the downtown building and a former Tekamah man, John O. Chatt, would become their benefactor.

In June of 1989, the Senior Community Improvement Program Committee agreed to assist the Golden Age Center in securing a better facility for their activities.

One of the favored locations was the old Co-op building, then owned by Kevin Thomas Construction. The building was for sale at the time, but the big question for seniors quickly became, “How to pay for the purchase?”

In 1929, Tekamah Investment Company was organized by several prominent citizens, Orville Chatt was a member of the company until 1954 when he and his family moved to Eugene, Oregon. His son, John O., still subscribed to the Tekamah newspaper, read of the plans for a new center. He decided to purchase the center and donate it to the City of Tekamah for use of, and operated by, the senior citizens group.

Chatt purchased the building in memory of his parents and the name of the center would be The Orville and Willa Chatt Senior Citizens Center.

As it had done in the past, the center operated on fundraising projects and donations, as well as assistance from the Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging.

Necessary renovations included the the installation of a new kitchen and an upgraded heating and air conditioning system.

Genelle Clements was employed as the coordinator, starting her duties on July 5, 1989.

The grand opening for the new center was held that July with speakers, music by the T-Bones and refreshments.

The next June, additional updates were under way to meet requirements from the state fire marshal. Fire walls and alarms were added, exit and emergency lighting were installed. Landscaping and the addition of new tables and chairs were added to the list of improvements.

June of 1990 also marked the beginning of the center’s noon meal program which provided over 9,000 meals per year. The program has grown and at one point served as many as 15,000 meals in a year.

In September of 1991, the west end of the building was leased to Goldenrod Hills—the same agency that helped found the senior center years before—to house its Head Start program. In 1992, a contract was let for the construction of a new addition which increased the size of the dining area and installed new handicap accessible restrooms. The contract also included a new front facade to improve the center’s appearance from the street.

The senior community was saddened by John Chatt’s death in 1995. His bequest to the center at that time was intended to ensure its longevity and viability.

His reminder to “look to the end of the rainbow,” has helped guide plans as the center continued to improve and grow into the center that currently operates.

In the spring of 2002, a major remodeling project doubled the size of the dining area, added a partitioned meeting space and a fireside sitting room. The restrooms were enlarged and a craft room with a ceramic kiln was added. A fully stocked game room with a pool table, wall and board games, puzzles and other amenities also opened.