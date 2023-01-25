Foundation’s fair fundraiser is Feb. 11

The Burt County Fair Foundation fundraiser is coming fast. The popular event is set for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Lyons City Auditorium.

Tickets are going fast and are available at First Northeast Bank of Nebraska in Lyons and Oakland, the Burt County Extension Office in Tekamah and Red Barn in Oakland while they last.

The evening begins with a cash bar at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30. The menu includes the choice of steak or a Husker chop.

Fun Pianos will provide live entertainment. There also will be live and silent auctions.

Donations are being sought for the auctions. If you or your 4-H club or any 4-H member, individual or business wants to donate an item, contact Mitch Nissen at 402-380-6411. To be included in the auction book, all donation sheets must be returned by Feb. 3.