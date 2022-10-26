Four Tigers named all-East Husker Conference

Tekamah-Herman recently completed its softball season at 12-17. The Tigers were bounced out of the postseason by Fort Calhoun in opening round play of the Class C Subdistrict 1 tournament in Falls City.

Despite a rough ending that saw the team drop five of its last seven games, including two of three in the East Husker Conference tournament, four Tigers were named all-conference last week in a vote of league coaches.

Senior Ryan Braniff as a repeat selection to the first team. Classmates Emma Wakehouse and Lacey Petersen and sophomore Sammie Brodersen were all second-team selections.

Braniff and Petersen shared the majority of pitching duties for the Tigers. At the plate, Braniff posted a .224 average counting three doubles among her 13 base hits.

Wakehouse again was a force at the plate with 15 of her 19 base hits going for extra bases. Her four home runs and 10 doubles both led the Tigers. She also led the team with 30 runs scored and 24 driven in.

Petersen hit .266, drove in 16 runs and scored 27. She also posted the highest fielding percentage, .960, of any of the Tiger regulars.

Brodersen broke into the every day lineup in a big way. Her .349 batting average led the team. She also contributed 19 RBIs and scored another 28 runs.

Braniff joined North Bend senior Haley Johnson and Highway 91 senior Nessa Krupka as the only first team selections not playing for NEN. The Vipers won their fifth straight conference tournament title, qualified for their first state tournament and posted the only winning record among the conference’s six teams while finishing at 23-8.

As such, NEN saw seven players posted to the first team and had another second team selection. The group was led by senior shortstop Lillie Timm who became a four-time first team selection.

2022 All-East Husker Conference

First Team

Madison Bishop, North Bend Central, Sr.; Ryan Braniff, Tekamah-Herman, Sr.; Mady Dolliver, NEN, Fr.; Emma Heller, NEN, Sr.; Haley Johnson, North Bend Central, Sr.; Nessa Krupka, Highway 91, Sr.; Emma Krusemark, NEN, Sr.; Taylor Scholting, NEN, So.; Paige Schuster, NEN, Sr.; Lillie Timm, NEN, Sr.; Avery Wegner, NEN, Jr.

Second Team

Sammie Brodersen, Tekamah-Herman, So.; Emily Dohmen, Twin River, So.; Maya Dolliver, NEN, So.; Sophia Dvorak, Highway 91, Sr.; Bella Gasper, Twin River, Fr.; Paxton Mitties, North Bend Central, Jr.; Lacey Petersen, Tekamah-Herman, Sr.; Delayney Reeg, Twin River, Jr.; Marcie Spitz, Twin River, So.; Emma Wakehouse, Tekamah-Herman, Sr.; Haley Zakovec, North Bend Central, Jr.