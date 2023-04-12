Memorial services for Fred Christensen will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. A private family burial will be held in Grace Lutheran Cemetery. A lifelong Burt County resident, Fred passed away at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha on March 31, 2023, with his family by his side. He was 77.

Freddie Lee was born to Don and Melva (Beck) Christensen March 9, 1946, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.

He lived the majority of his life at the Christensen family farm between Oakland and Lyons, Nebraska. He received his early education at District 52 country school, known as the Larsen school in Bell Creek Township, and attended Oakland High School, graduating in 1964. Fred attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural engineering and then he returned to the family farm shortly after graduation. It was in Lincoln where he met his lifelong companion and wife Sandi Nestle and they were soon married at the First United Methodist Church in Omaha on August 31, 1968. Fred was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Oakland.

Fred was known for his incredible physical strength and stature both at home, and nationwide but took a fun and peaceful approach towards life. The gentle rebel advocated for the little people and quickly grew into an impactful young activist fighting for fair farm prices and good policies. This included, but was not limited to, service to the American Agricultural Movement, the Nebraska Farmers Union, as the national president for the National Association of Farmer Elected Committees, and as an Obama Administration appointed representative to the Farm Service Agency State Committee. Fred carried on his family’s long tradition as a staunch advocate of public power by serving on the board of directors of Burt County Public Power District and then for the Nebraska Public Power District. Fred served on the Logan East Rural Water board as well.

Fred liked to take his family on his work trips and always made sure to detour to a national park or historical site. Fred liked to camp and boat with other area families in the summertime and would even dance in the living room to John Cougar Mellencamp, especially during the Farm Crisis to keep spirits up.

Fred always knew where to find the best food and restaurants. Other farmers knew when in Washington, D.C., to hang with him for lunch and supper.

Despite the intense schedule, Fred never missed his kids’ sporting events, even if he preferred them to be performing farm work.

Fred was preceded in death by his and Sandi’s parents.

Survivors include his brother Jim of Omaha; his wife Sandi and their two sons Graham and Max of Oakland; Max’s wife Annie; and his two grandchildren Natalie and Avery.

Memorials may be directed to the family to establish the Fred Christensen Memorial Scholarship or to the Nebraska Farmers Union Foundation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.