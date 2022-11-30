Fresh faces mark Tiger wrestling lineup for ‘22-’23

There will be plenty of new faces on the mat when Tekamah-Herman’s wrestling team opens its season Saturday at the Howells-Dodge Invitational. But even some of the new won’t be that new.

Head coach Dirk Desmond has 19 wrestlers in camp as the season nears its start, but 14 of them are either sophomores or freshmen. Further, four of those five upperclassmen are lumped into two consecutive weight classes.

The Tigers are led by 152-lb. senior Logan Burt. His 40-5 campaign last year ended with the silver medal at the Class C state tournament and set a new school record for wins at that weight.

In addition to a third state medal, Burt also is chasing his fourth East Husker Conference title, joining only Shawn Forsen, Brady Ray, Nick Uhing and Alex Metzler as a four-time champion.

The 152-lb. slot also has senior Brady Braniff and junior Isaac Ruwe, both of whom bring considerable varsity experience. Senior Austin Breckenridge mans the 145-lb. class. Breceknridge went 2-2 at last year’s district meet and placed fourth at the EHC tourney.

Sophomore Blayne Williams, 106 lbs., is Tekamah-Herman’s other returning state qualifier and a returning runner-up from the East Husker meet. Another sophomore, Spencer Pagels is working at 170 lbs. Pagels was one match away from a state berth last year and was runner-up at the conference meet.

Three more sophomores, Tristan Tobin, Gabe Stock and Cole Booth are in the 182-lb. class, all of them have varsity experience as well.

Another soph, Levi Blackford is holding down the 220-lb. slot.

Cooper Langley at 195 is among four freshmen expected to see varsity duty on Saturday, joined by Landon Miller at 113 lbs., Jager Leichleiter at 120 and Roger Wright at 138.

Matches at Howells start at 9:30 Saturday morning.

A dual with Oakland-Craig is on tap for Tuesday, Dec. 6, the first of four home dates on the Tiger slate.