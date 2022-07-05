Friday the 13th start not a bad sign for new Herman business

Some people might consider Friday the 13th a bad omen.

Nathan and Cyndi Smith certainly don’t. The Herman couple opened the new Jiffy Shop at the south end of the village on May 13 and haven’t looked back.

“The support we have received from the community has been overwhelming,” Nathan said last week. “The people have been very good to us and we want to have a good place for them.”

The couple previously owned the smoke shop in the center of town, but were looking to get out of that environment and into a bigger space.

Through a chance conversation, they were able to purchase the former Sam’s Salon building last fall. Since then, they have renovated the inside, creating a clean, attractive store.

A windmill head that has been repurposed into the ceiling fan set the tone for the rustic interior that features reclaimed lumber and corrugated metal. The fan is a tip of the cap to Cyndi’s uncle. She said they live on his farm and he ate lunch ever day at a local cafe.

“This is for him,” she said.

The shop offers typical convenience store fare, including soft drinks, beer, grocery items and staples like milk, butter and cheese. It also has a kitchen and eat-in dining. Breakfast is prepared from 6 to 11 a.m. when the kitchen switches over to the lunch menu, serving from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cyndi said biscuits and gravy are a big hit for breakfast, as are the sausage, egg and cheese croissant sandwiches. The 6 a.m. opening allows the shop to capture some of the commuter traffic and they sell a lot of cappucino because of it, she said.

Nathan said the limited menu consists of “simple foods people like. People tell us the food is amazing.”

Among the favorites for lunch is the Angus burgers made from fresh, not pressed, hamburger. They also offer real dairy soft-serve ice cream.

In addition to putting in Herman’s first ever slushie machine, the store also sells locally sourced honey, as well as jewelry and wood products made by local artisans.

They even have local firewood and live bait for the outdoor enthusiasts who may have left home without something.

They plan to have a drive-through operational soon. Although online ordering isn’t yet available, call-in orders are gratefully accepted. The number is 402-456-7696.

