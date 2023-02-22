Funeral services for Merry Van Der Hart, 29, and her 9-month-old daughter, Esther, will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at ANBE Events in Herman. Saturday’s schedule starts with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A formal service starts at 1 p.m. which will be followed by a luncheon, also at the event center. A visitation also will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, at ANBE Events from 5 to 8 p.m.

A fundraising campaign has been started for the family of the Herman woman and her infant daughter who were killed Feb. 17 in a one-vehicle accident in Washington County.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene about 12 miles northwest of Blair. Van Der Hart’s two young sons, ages 4 and 2, were critically injured and taken to a hospital, including one by helicopter.

According to the GoFundMe page created to raise money for the Van Der Hart family, the boys “are recovering” from “various injuries.”

According to reports, Van Der Hart was northbound on County Road 15, the Spiker Road, at about 7:15 p.m. when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. Deputies located the vehicle in a creek bed with the occupants pinned inside.

“We know many of you are praying for them, and it is deeply appreciated,” a social media post reads. “The road of healing and recovery will be long.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, over $28,000 of the $30,000 goal had been reached.

Contributions also are being accepted at Herman businesses. Donations can be mailed to Herman Community Club, P. O. Box 125, Herman NE 68029. Make checks payable to Herman Community Club.

The older boy has been released from the hospital and is recovering from a broken leg. The younger boy is expected to remain hospitalized for at least two more weeks.