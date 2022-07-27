There will be a “Celebration of His Life” party for Gary Beckner on Aug. 13, 2022, from 1-5 p.m. at Twin Loup Quality Meats in St. Paul, Nebraska. There will be no funeral services at Gary’s request. There will be a 20-minute presentation at the Omaha National Cemetery on July 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. He passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home in Blair at the age of 75.

Gary was born on June 15, 1947, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Harold and Jeannette (Sluyter) Beckner. He graduated from Underwood High School in 1965 and then worked for Union Pacific Railroad in Wyoming as a signalman.

He was drafted into the Army in 1966 and served until 1968 as a teletype operator. He qualified as an expert marksman with rifle and earned a National Defense Service Medal.

He married Susan Schlueter on June 7, 1969, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmer, Nebraska. After marriage, Gary attended Hastings Tech for auto body mechanics. He then opened his business in St. Paul where he worked as an auto body mechanic.

He loved his family and kept them close and humble. He was also very patriotic. He would be proud to see your flag displayed outside your home, and then kept it real by saying, “but a light needs to shine on that at nighttime, and replace that flag when it gets faded and torn.”

He taught his son Randy everything he knew about rifles and the skills he developed in the military. His daughter, Bonny, also became familiar with guns at an early age. Rifle and pistol target shooting became family bonding time and was enjoyed at almost every gathering and holiday, even Christmas, as long as it wasn’t too cold.

As much as Gary liked horseback riding, trail riding, etc, the Harley-Davidson motorcycles were his pride and joy. He worked on them and rode them countless miles. He rode to the Sturgis bike rally many times, either with friends or family. He enjoyed every windy, rainy, bike break-down experience he had. The unfortunate events sure made good stories.

Gary and Sue experienced many adventures together in their 53 years of marriage; whether it was their move to Arizona, their move back to Nebraska to be with their grandkids, trips to South Dakota, Missouri, etc.; so many memories were made. Gary truly enjoyed his adventure with Sue, his family and friends.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Judy Beckner and Jeannette Crom.

Survivors include his wife, Sue; his son Randy Beckner of Blair; daughter, Bonny (Eric) Markgraf of Grand Island; four grandchildren: Randy Beckner, Jr., Zachary Beckner, Jared Markgraf and Jamie Markgraf; two brothers: Harold Beckner and Maxine (Hall) Beckner of Clear Lake, Iowa and Ted (Sue) Beckner of Oakland, and their families.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.