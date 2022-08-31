Memorial services for Gary Davis, 80, were held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. He passed away August 19, 2022, at Florence Home in Omaha.

Gary William was born June 11, 1942, to George and Teola (McAllister) Davis in Tekamah.

Gary spent his childhood on the farm with his siblings, riding bikes and getting into mischief. When he was younger, he liked go-carts, drag racing and anything with a motor. He graduated from Tekamah High School and went on to join the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War.

On April 9, 1967, Gary was married to Ila Jane Hawkins in Tekamah. To this union were born three children: Robert, Anne and Kevin.

Gary and Ila were among the founding members of Gold Wing Touring Association, Chapter Z and he was one of the first members of the Tekamah Carp City Open. He belonged to American Legion LaFrenz Post No. 15 and VFW Bataan Post No. 3304. He worked at Tekamah Motors for over 25 years.

Gary enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, camping and tinkering with everything. He also liked hunting for deer, turkey and mushrooms. His greatest love was spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Tillie Davis and great-grandchild, Asher Drey.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ila Davis; children, Robert (Susie) Davis, Anne (Bill) Marx, Kevin (Sue) Davis; grandchildren, Adam Davis, Eric Davis, Julie Drey, Andrew Marx, Jessica Wyner, Emma Davis, Izzy Davis, Jasmine Konyek; 11 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

Memorials are suggested to Suncrest Hospice, 1125 So. 103rd Street, Suite 100, Omaha, NE 68124.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.