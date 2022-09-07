Graveside services for Gary Phillips were held Sept. 2, 2022, at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. The 79-year-old Fremont man passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 29, 2022.

Gary Lee was born Nov. 10, 1942, in Lyons, to George and Dollie (Newill) Phillips.

He grew up in Lyons and graduated from Lyons High School. He worked at Warrick Truck Tire Shop for 38 years, including the last 20 years as manager, before retiring in 2005.

He married Roxann Kindschuh May 17, 1969, at St. Peters Lutheran Church Pender.

Gary was a huge Husker fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert (Barbara) Phillips; sisters, Lil Buck and Barbara (Dick) Eden; and brother-in-law, Joyce Sanders.

Gary is survived by his wife Roxann of Fremont; stepson, Scott (Kymberly Lutz) Kindschuh of West Point; sisters, Roberta Hoagland of Lincoln and Bonnie Sanders of Ceresco; sister-in-law, Gale Penry of Blair.

