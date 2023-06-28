Funeral services for Gary Rosaker were held Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Burial was in the Grand Island Cemetery. Rosacker, 72, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, with his loving family at his side, following a decade-long battle with cancer.

Gary D. was born Sept. 7, 1950, in Omaha, the second son of Warren and Shirley (Bull) Rosacker, and subsequently the older brother of two younger sisters. He was raised in Tekamah, graduating from Tekamah High School with the Class of 1968. Tall, slender, and athletic, Gary played many sports, excelling in basketball and baseball, a sport for which he maintained a life-long affection. He received his bachelor of education degree from Midland Lutheran College in 1973 and taught school for two years before returning to further his education at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, receiving his master’s in industrial psychology in 1978. He moved to Grand Island that same year and began working for Chief Industries.

On March 20, 1982, he was united in marriage to Linda Hayworth. This union was blessed with two sons, Christopher and Jeffrey. Gary went to work for Federated Insurance and later, Stephens-Ryder-McCue Insurance agency. He became a partner in the company, now known as Ryder Rosacker McCue & Huston, in 1986. He led the insurance agency for nearly four decades, much of which as its president.

Gary was deeply involved in his community. In addition to participating in his sons’ activities, his community involvements included serving on the boards of Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska, the Heartland United Way, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation, Fonner Park, as well as active involvement with his church.

Gary was a lifelong Lutheran, baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Benson, confirmed at Tekamah Emmanuel Lutheran Church, and was a member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grand Island for more than four decades.

Some of his enjoyments included golf, scuba diving, sky diving, baseball, basketball, riding his four wheelers/ATVs, as well as being an adventurous and avid traveler. He had a deep love of music and a beautiful singing voice. He was a life-long reader who was always working his way through one or more books at a time.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Linda; son, Christopher (Dana) Rosacker of Grand Island and their sons, Warren, Charles, and Frederick; brother, David (Melissa) Rosacker of Omaha, and sisters, Jeanne (Ron) Crumly of Page and Nancy Rosacker of Neligh. Other survivors are his mother-in-law, Jerane Hayworth; brothers-in-law, Greg (Beth) Hayworth and Craig Groff; and nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey; parents, Warren and Shirley Rosacker; step mother, Esther Rosacker; father-in-law, Ronald Hayworth; and sister-in-law, Stacy Groff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either the Central Nebraska Humane Society or the Jeffrey Rosacker Endowed Fund at the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation to help students access mental health services.

All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island was in charge of the arrangements.