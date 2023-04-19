A memorial service for Gerald “Jerry” William Kobs was held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at First Lutheran Church (2146 Wright St.) in Blair. Fellowship and luncheon followed the service with a graveside service at 2:00. The 95-year-old Blair man passed away on April 11, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Community in Blair.

Jerry was born Jan. 3, 1928, to Mertie Ann (Wollen) and William August Kobs, Jr. in Bennington. His parents raised him to be a clean-cut farm kid.

In 1945, two months after graduating from Blair High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He was shipped to the Mariana Islands, specifically Guam and Saipan. Jerry spent almost two years on Saipan as a third-class motor mechanist. He served in the Navy during World War II from 1945-1948. After returning to the states, Jerry farmed the family farm with his father in the DeSoto Hills near Fort Calhoun and then later in Blair. In 1949, he met the love of his life, Donna Snow, on a blind date. Jerry and Donna married Oct. 4, 1950. They were happily married for almost 70 years.

Jerry was very involved with the community and raising a family. The couple had five children. He was an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Blair where he served on the church council, as Sunday school superintendent, and eventually trained for the Stephen Ministries and proudly became certified at age 85 as a Parish Ministry Associate. Jerry continued to serve the Lord in his later years as a resident at Good Shepherd where he offered mealtime prayers and worship during COVID.

He was also an avid supporter of the Blair Community Schools. He served on the school board for 16 years and helped to establish the Blair Community School Foundation. He also served on the Good Shepherd Board for 12 years, the Washington County Extension Board, was a Cub Scout leader, 4-H leader, TeamMate, and a member of the Lions Club.

He will be remembered as a beloved husband and father, a dedicated grandfather, an advocate of education, a community servant, and a true disciple of God.

Jerry is survived by his son, Gene (LuAnne) Kobs of Goltry, Oklahoma; daughter, Carol Schreckengast of Blair; son, Steve (Audra) Kobs of Eustis; son, Lowell (Kayla) Kobs of Ashland; and son, John (Ann) Kobs of Blair. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, plus many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Donna, in 2020, and his son-in-law, Harry Schreckengast, in 2017.

Memorials are suggested to the First Lutheran Church of Blair.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.