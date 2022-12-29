Gibson retires from city council

Well-known and popular Fremont City Council member Vern Gibson announced his resignation from the council on Tuesday night, Dec. 27, citing upcoming surgeries and health issues that will prevent him from doing his elected duties.

“I am getting new knees, and other issues. I did not feel it was fair for me to continue on and represent the people. I would have had to give it up in March anyway because we are moving (out of the city),” he said. “I tried to do my best and remain even keel. I never turned anyone down who wanted to talk to me. Before this meeting, a lady called and yelled at me. That’s OK. I told her, that is your right.”

Gibson said resigning was the choice for the community, and he hopes qualified, dedicated candidates will seek his seat.

“It was a good move. We have some good people who I hope will follow up on it,” Gibson said of possible replacements.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg had words of praise and gratitude for Gibson’s impact on the city.

“(He is) kind of an icon of Fremont,” Spellerberg said. “You have these special people who’ve made a difference, and he is one of them. I am going to miss him on the council and wish him the best.”

Gibson was first elected in 2020, and his replacement will serve until 2024.

“I’ve always wanted to serve. A lot of people had called me up in my ward (encouraging him to run),” Gibson explained. “My health comes first, it is tough.”

Gibson encouraged interested citizens to apply to be appointed as his replacement.

“Go for it. We have a lot going on in Fremont, we have a great city,” he said. “Hopefully we will get more people interested.”

A U.S. Army veteran, Gibson was based in Europe when the Berlin Wall was constructed. According to his son, John, Vern served as a sergeant in the 6th infantry division of the U.S. Army, serving tours in Berlin during the Cold War.

“Once honorably discharged, Vern went on to have a distinguished airline career for 31 years for National, Pam Am, Western, and Delta airlines in both Los Angeles and Omaha. He received several service awards during his tenure,” John wrote in his father’s biography. “After retiring, Vern decided to start over and got a degree in mortuary science to become a funeral director.

Gibson worked at Dugan Funeral Chapel for 21 years; serves on the Business Development Council for the Fremont Chamber of Commerce; and has been the president of the Education Service Unit for North East Nebraska for 29 consecutive years.

Gibson’s spot on the eight-person city council will be filled by appointment.

Spellerberg detailed plans for the process in a letter to the entire council.

“I have conferred with legal counsel on the statutory process to fill (Gibson’s) vacancy. At the next regularly scheduled council meeting on Jan. 10, there will be an item on the agenda to accept Councilman Gibson’s resignation and to provide a notice of vacancy,” Spellerberg wrote in his message. “A notice of vacancy will then be published in the newspaper. The issue of filling the vacancy shall then be placed on the agenda at the next regular meeting on Jan. 31, and at that time, I will submit the name of a qualified, registered voter in Ward 1 to fill the vacancy for the balance of the unexpired term. If the majority of City Council votes in favor of the nominee, the vacancy shall be filled.

Spellerberg said any registered voter who resides in Ward 1 who is interested in filling Gibson’s vacant seat must submit a letter of intent and resume in person to the Fremont City Clerk at the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., by the end of the business day on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

“As Mayor, I plan to do my due diligence and bring forward a qualified nominee to fill the remainder of Councilman Gibson’s term,” Spellerberg said.