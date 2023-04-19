There will be girls wrestling at Tekamah-Herman starting with the 2023-24 season.

The school’s board of education voted unanimously at its April 10 meeting to add the sport.

Girls wrestling has been a sanctioned sport in Nebraska high schools for two full seasons. It also is one of the fastest growing high school sports nationwide. According to the National Federation of High School Associations, girls participation has grown 250 percent in 10 years, from 6,025 to 21,124.

Board member Chris Booth said he believed that now is the time for the district to get involved. By getting on board now, the district will have more time to figure out needs for uniforms and equipment, compile a schedule and assign coaching.

“We delayed this last year, which was OK, but it’s really out there now,” Booth told his colleagues. “It’s a sport that’s really taking off and we shouldn’t be behind.”

Booth, who also is active in the Tekamah-Herman Youth Wrestling Club, said more young girls are taking part in club activities, which he called “encouraging.”

“And another thing, parents are starting to get involved with their daughters,” he said. “There has been a huge increase in the number of parents asking questions, wanting to know how things work.”

Ron Higdon, the Nebraska School Activities Association’s assistant director in charge of wrestling, said girls wrestling will stay at one class for next season. Instead of adding a second class, it will be proposed to have girls subdistrict tournaments feed into district tournaments to be held the same weekend as boys districts.

Higdon said no change to the state tournament schedule will be needed until another class is added.

The addition of boys and girls cross country didn’t fare as well.

No action was taken on a proposal that would add the sport this coming fall.

While board members agreed that another activity could potentially make the district more attractive to families seeking to relocate, they also didn’t think potential participation numbers warranted the addition.

Board members also were concerned about thinning the ranks of athletes for current sports. Cross country would join football as a fall sport for boys and join volleyball and softball as a fall sport for girls.