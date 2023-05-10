Tekamah-Herman’s boys golf team continued its string of impressive play last week.

On April 29, the Tigers tamed a 21-team field to defend their title at the Oakland-Craig Invitational. The tournament title was their fourth in a row this season. Their 329 total was good for a one-shot win over East Husker Conference rival Pender.

The Tigers were led by a runner-up showing from sophomore standout Brody Rogers who posted a 2-over par 74. Senior Bret Brenneis also made the medal stand, placing fifth with his 77.

Elsewhere for the Tigers, Griffin Breckenridge was seven shots off of a top 10 finish with his 88. Thatcher Zink finished with a 90 while Blayne Williams came in at 104. Playing unattached, Caden Booth carded a 94 on the Oakland Golf Club course.

Oakland-Craig Invitational

Team Scores

1. Tekamah-Herman, 329; 2. Pender, 330; 3. Yutan, 341; 4. Logan View, 345; 5. Oakland-Craig, 350; 6. West Point-Beemer, 356; 7. Battle Creek, 356; 8. North Bend Central, 358; 9. DC West, 361; 10. Stanton, 378; 11. Bishop Neumann, 381; 12. Louisville, 382; 13. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 383; 14. Wayne, 389; 15. Blair, 391; 16. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 433; 17. Oakland-Craig JV, 451; 18. Wisner-Pilger, 463; 19. Shelby-Rising City, 463. No Team Score: Aquinas Catholic, Bancroft-Rosalie.

Individual Top 10

1. Jaylin Jakub, AC, 69; 2. Brody Rogers, T-H, 74; 3. Steven Sladky, BN, 74; 4. Creek Kennedy, Yut, 76; 5. Bret Brenneis, T-H, 77; 6. Luke Beckman, BC, 78; 7. Owen Anderson, O-C, 79; 8. Kolton Krete, LV, 79; 9. Jude Elgert, Yut, 80; Mason Pearson, O-C, 81.

The title run came to an end at the Logan View Invitational May 2, but not by much.

Pender tallied a 321 to claim a five-shot margin over the Tigers.

Rogers carded a 1-under 69 to claim individual medalist honors. Pender’s Mitchell Kelley was a distant second at 77 but he was one of three Pendragons landing in the top 10.

Rogers’ score broke the old school record, 70, he shared with Derek Haber and Preston Walford.

Brennies was two shots away from a medal with his 84. Breckenridge came in at 85, Zink added an 88 while Booth completed the Tiger card with his 91.

Playing at the Wayne Invitational on Thursday, coach John Walford’s team acquitted itself well against a largely Class B field.

Their 334 on the tree-lined Wayne Country Club course was good for second place in the 13-school affair.

Columbus Lakeview carded a 319 to claim team honors behind Maxwell Fremarek’s medal-winning 71.

Brenneis was the low man for the Tigers. His 5-over par 77 was good for third place. Rogers took fifth with his 79.

Breckenridge added an 87, Zink posted a 91 while Matt Regalado completed the T-H card with his 95.

May 4 also saw the Tiger junior varsity hosting three teams at Northridge Country Club.

Caden Booth’s medal-winning 41 carried Tekamah-Herman to the team title as the Tigers opened a 189-206 margin over the runners-up from Logan View. Lyons-Decatur Northeast was third at 252 while Logan View’s B squad trailed the field at 254.

Blayne Willimas was four shots behind Booth with a 45. Landon Miller carded a 49 while Ryan Ketelsen carded a 52. Rylan Rix came in at 54 while Thomas Braniff shot a 58.

The Tiger varsity was scheduled to head to Fairplay Golf Course near Norfolk on Monday, May 8, when Madison hosts the East Husker Conference tournament. The Tigers are the defending champions. Additionally, Rogers is seeking to become the school’s second two-time conference champ.

On Thursday, the team is back at Northridge Country Club to host the Northridge-Tiger Invitational.

The Class C District 2 meet is set for May 15 at Oakland-Golf Club.