Tekamah-Herman’s boys golf team opened its season Thursday winning a triangular over Fort Calhoun and Lyons-Decatur. The outing was played at Northridge Country Club.

The Tigers posted a solid 170 on their home course, buoyed by a medal-winning 40 from senior Bret Brenneis. Fort Calhoun was a distant second at 218, L-D didn’t have enough players to mount a team score.

Coach John Walford said Thursday’s triangular was a good opportunity for his team to, “get out, get started, and post some competitive scores.”

Brody Rogers took second with his 41 while Griffen Breckenridge shot a 43. Senior Thatcher Zink, who joins Brenneis and Rogers as members of last year’s third place team at the Class C state meet, posted a 46. Matt Regalado completed the Tiger card with his 48.

The Pioneers were the only scoring team in junior varsity play, adding up a 277.

Ryan Ketelsen posted a 78 for the Tigers while Rylan Rix came in at 81 for a Tiger squad that was hampered by a few players attending the state FFA convention, Walford said.

The Tigers head to Valley Pines Country Club for the DC West Invitational on April 5, before heading to North Bend for a triangular on April 10.

Farther into the season, Madison hosts the East Husker Conference tournament, where the Tigers are the defending champs, at Fairplay Golf Course near Norfolk on May 8. The Class C District 2 tournament is set for May 15 at Oakland Golf Club.