With the Fourth of July just two weeks away, it’s time to start thinking in earnest about that parade entry.

Tekamah’s annual Independence Day parade, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, starts promptly at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Parade registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 9:30 a.m. in the Plaindealer parking lot, 707 So. 13th Street. All floats/groups must register first and receive a float number before lining up.

The sooner you arrive, the better; but parade organizers ask that you please check in no later than 9:30.

After checking in, you will be directed north from the Plaindealer on the main street to J Street. From there, please wait for the director’s instructions. You will filter into and line up on 11th or 12th Street (heading south), which will stop at the barricades on G Street. 10th Street also may be used if needed.

The parade will begin on G Street (by Tiger Pool Service/The Tiger Hole) where only bands, Shriners, Classic Car Club and VFW/American Legion vehicles will have reserved areas. There should be no other unassigned vehicles in this area.

There shall be no parade vehicles, floats, etc. south of G Street. All vehicles should be facing south on your assigned street. Please be ready to go by 9:45 and wait to be directed into the parade.

This year’s theme is “Get Fired up for Freedom.” Judges will be present during the parade and the best float will win $50 in Chamber Bucks.

It wouldn’t be the Fourth without fireworks. Tekamah Area Veterans again will be selling fireworks from their stand at the intersection of highways 32 and 75 in the heart of downtown Tekamah. The public fireworks display will again be held at Northridge Country Club on the Fourth, starting at dusk.

The Chamber also is busy putting together a slate of activities for the holiday. Anyone hosting an event, open house or activity from June 30 through the Fourth is asked to contact Chamber immediately as a calendar of events is expected to be ready this week. They can be reached via e-mail to tekamahchamber@gmail.com; or through Facebook at Tekamah Chamber of Commerce.