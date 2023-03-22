Directors at Tekamah’s Historic Bryant House are inviting area residents to someplace they haven’t been in roughly two years. Namely, inside the stately Victorian mansion built by lumberman E.W. Bryant in the 1890s.

The home—located at the corner of 16th and M streets, once the edge of town—was turned into a museum more than a decade ago after the Bryant family donated it to the Burt County Museum. The house is unique in that it still contains much of the furniture and household items, some nearly 200 years old, of three generations of family members who lived there.

The Bryant House was later placed into the possession of a stand-alone corporation to make fundraising for needed upgrades more feasible.

The most recent project is the basis of an open house set for Sunday, March 26, from 2-4 p.m.

The main floor had seen dark brown wallpaper and heavy carpeting, both the style of the day when the house was last redecorated in the 1920s. Recent renovations, funded in part by the Donald Nielsen Foundation and former Tekamah man Winston Wade, have restored the home, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, to the grand Victorian fashion it would have seen when the house was first built.

The wallpaper has been replaced by a much lighter shade to brighten the rooms. The carpeting has been removed, revealing the intricate wood floors which also have been refinished. The ceilings have been repaired and the ornate woodwork, and copper and brass fixtures polished to bring back its former luster.

As with any major restoration job, especially on an older home, this one took a lot more time than Bryant House officials expected, but it’s been worth it.

Initially, the house was closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That closure also dried up many of the funding sources nonprofits, like the Bryant House, turn to for grants.

Once the restrictions from the pandemic were lifted, and funding sources restored, it then became difficult to get the supplies needed to do the work.

Mother Nature didn’t help. When the major freeze hit Texas more than a year ago, a warehouse where wallpapering supplies were kept froze, forcing contractors to look elsewhere.

“We had hoped to be open last April,” Bryant House spokesman Bonnie Chatt said. “That got pushed back to the 4th of July, then it was Halloween, then we decided to wait until spring.”

In the end, staff members were grateful for the extra time. Many hours were consumed repairing furniture and researching the period finishes that are now on display. Among the items that helped with the research were photographs of interior of the house, some of them on glass negatives. Those photos helped staff match what was in place then, to put a replica in place now. For example, the piano has been moved across the room, allowing the area around the bay window to be turned into more of a conversation area.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served during the afternoon.

True to the nature of the house, cookies baked from old Bryant family recipes will be offered to guests.