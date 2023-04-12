Many people have a “ticket punch” agenda when they are on vacation. Activities are planned, engaged in and photographed so that the question of “What did you do on vacation?” can be easily answered.

When Jim and I escaped from the plains’ winter dreariness in prior years, we went to just live. Yes, we did do some of the activities commonly thought of “ticket punch” ones, but our main goal was just to escape the weather.

Some days, we mostly just hung out and read. Now why this lady, a former librarian, doesn’t read more books while at home remains a complete mystery even to herself. On this trip I read two detective novels, a religion book about Mary and got halfway through Fast Food Nation.

On a recent 10-day trip to Hawaii, I stayed at the home of a former boss and her two children. Don’t remember when we became friends, but Ardis is a gem. She climbed up the ranks and is now Chancellor of Windward Community College on the island of Oahu, where Honolulu and Waikiki are located.

Attending campus events was a priority for my friend and that we did. A play was enjoyed one weekend with a music workshop and concert of Hawaiian music the next. I especially enjoyed the performance played on a twelve-string guitar by Ledward Kaapana.

One weekday morning, we attended a state legislative hearing because a bill under consideration was for a potential program at Windward. Two subsequent mornings, Ardis attended additional hearings while I enjoyed the Hawaiian State Art Museum and the Iolani Palace. Sites visited together included a marina, a Buddhist temple and a fishpond, a traditional Hawaiian built structure that contains fish in a mixture of fresh and salt water. While we only made it to the beach one time, I had a delightful visit and think I saw more precipitation during my short time than I had experienced in whole last year in Craig.

As I love lush, tropical growth, I was in vegetative heaven. Her property consists of 7,500 square feet, on which she grows Meyer lemon, tangerine, blood orange, lychee, Haumaika, jabon, coffee, star fruit, and a variety of spices.

I even watched Ardis construct a lei out of flowers she grew. As it has been two decades since I have lived with teenagers in the house, that was interesting in and of itself. Just watching the scheduling that occurred made me tired! I baked and cooked for several of the meals and helped with one of my favorite activities, doing dishes.

After I came home, I received a text from Ardis saying her son expressed “he’s really going to miss having a grandma in our house.” That melted my heart.

I had wondered after Jim died this January if I’d ever travel again. In the 49 years I knew him, there were only a handful I times I went alone. Now I know that I can. I can arrange long term airport parking, procure airline tickets, etc. At the end of my time in a tropical setting, I had already checked in for my flight using my phone (a first for me) and compiled of list of over 20 tasks that needed to be done upon my arrival at home.

While I enjoyed my time away (especially missing the five inches of snow on Sunday) and all the wonderful people I met, returning home was satisfying because I ...

Love livin’ in Craig.