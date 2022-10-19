Gross to take early retirement

The Tekamah-Herman school district soon will need a new leader.

The district’s Board of Education last Monday accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dan Gross, effective at the end of the school year. Gross told the board he is taking advantage of the district’s early separation policy.

The search for Gross’ replacement starts immediately. The Nebraska Association of School Boards and the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, both of which have Tekamah-Herman as a member, provide search services. The board scheduled a special meeting on Oct. 27, 6 p.m., to hear proposals from both organizations. Gross said each organization performed more than a dozen searches last year.

Once one of them is chosen, they’ll begin the process immediately. Gross said the district is at the very beginning of the search season.

“We’re plenty early,” he said. “The season doesn’t really get going until December. We are in great shape for a timeline.”

The process starts with the searching body working with the district to learn what they are looking for in a candidate. It then starts screening applicants and will present the school board with a list of candidates that are believed to be the best fit for the district. The school board would then interview the finalists, and anyone else it may choose to interview, and name a successor.

But that doesn’t mean his work is done. Early next month, the annual superintendent evaluation process starts. A review likely will be held at December’s board meeting.

In other business during its brief Oct. 10 meeting, the school board:

—Designated the November board meeting as the opportunity for the American Civics Committee to take public comment. State law requires the school not only to have the committee, it also requires the committee to meet at least twice a year and to take public comment at one of those meetings. The time for the committee meeting has been set at 6:30 on Nov. 14.

The committee, which is comprised of board members Burt Rogers, Sheryl Stansberry and Chris Booth, is required under a 2019 state law to ensure that the district’s social studies curriculum is accessible to the public.

The committee also is to ensure that the district’s curriculum aligns with state social studies standards and “teaches and assesses foundational knowledge in civics, history, economics, financial literacy and geography.”

The bill requires each school district to incorporate into its curriculum either an exam based on the 100-question civics portion of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization test or a civics-focused project, paper or presentation.

LB399 also eliminated the criminal penalty for violating the Americanism statutes’ provisions.