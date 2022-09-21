 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gwen Crannell

Memorial services for Gwen Crannell will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2002, at Tekamah’ s United Methodist Church. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery. She passed away Sept. 12, 2022, at Oakland Heights in Oakland at the age of 87.

Gwendolyn Lucille was born Oct. 6, 1934, on the family farm two miles west of Tekamah to John and Molly (Crom) Sklenar.

She attended eight years of school at District 47, the Hilltop School in Summit Township west of Tekamah, and graduated from Tekamah High School in 1951. After dating for a few months, she was engaged to Thomas Crannell, but her father would not give his consent for marriage until she turned 18. Soon after her birthday, on Nov. 9, 1952, Tom and Gwen were married in the United Methodist Church parsonage in Tekamah. Two children were born to this union: Steven Earl Crannell and Susan Diane (Crannell) Penke.

Gwen lived her entire life in Tekamah. Through the years she held a variety of jobs. Gwen was a stay-at-home mom for many years. In 1961, she and Tom fixed up their garage so she could “dress” chickens. Their poultry and wildlife processing business enabled Gwen to continue to stay at home with her children. The business also enabled them to make many friends locally and from throughout the United States. In 1970, she opened a ceramic shop in Tekamah. She worked in Blair as a station agent for Burlington Northern Railroad. Later, she worked at Save More Market for A.J. Bruce and Bruce Bradbury. She cleaned homes and businesses in the Tekamah area as well. Later Gwen returned to work part-time at Save More, renewing old friendships and finding new ones.

She loved traveling and was able to visit many places and enjoyed several cruises with her children throughout the Panama Canal and Alaska.

Gwen was a devoted grandmother to her two grandchildren, Kelly and Jason. She loved to craft, sew and create new things. She would always have a cup of coffee ready for any friend who stopped by.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings; husband, Tom; daughter-in-law, Billie Crannell; great-granddaughter, Allison Penke.

Gwen is survived by her son, Steven Crannell of Notasulga, Alabama; daughter, Susan (Stan) Penke of Craig; grandchildren, Kelly (Robert) Abrahams of Hooper and Jason (Kylie) Penke of Craig; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue or United Methodist Church in Tekamah.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.

