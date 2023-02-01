Hansen ties school record with 39 against Mead

Tekamah-Herman got in a pair of doubleheaders over the past week and one girls-only game.

Coach David Eriksen’s girls began the week with a 53-38 loss at Howells-Dodge on Friday. The Jaguars came into the contest ranked 10th in Class D2. Preslee Hansen led the Tigers with 18 points while Sammie Brodersen added 10.

Things were a little bit better for the girls in their home game with Omaha Mercy on Tuesday, but the Monarchs pulled away late for a 51-42 win.

Hansen led the Tigers with 20 points while Brodersen added 15.

The third game of the week proved to be the charm for the Tigers as they exploded for a 37-4 run throughout the second and third quarters on the way to a 64-17 win over Mead.

Hansen again led the Tigers, this time recording a triple-double. She scored a career-high 39 points, tying the school record set by Heather Haber against Omaha St. Peter Claver in 2010. She also led in rebounds and steals with 12 apiece. Carly Freidel added 13 points.

The Tigers improved to 6-11 with the win while Mead fell to 2-15.

Tiger coach David Eriksen was very pleased with the effort his girls have been putting forth.

“Tonight I saw a lot of great things and I was glad to see us not let up,” Eriksen said. “Preslee tying the single game mark is an amazing and well-deserved accomplishment, however, she’ll be the first to tell you she’s where she’s at because of her teammates.

“It was fun seeing her get so amped the closer she got. To tie the record Heather Haber set 13 years ago is a once in a career opportunity.”

The Tiger boys went through a rough patch in their two games this past week. They dropped a 78-39 decision at Howells-Dodge on Friday with Brody Rogers leading the way with 12 points. Howells-Dodge, ranked fifth in D1, carries the top seed into conference tournament play this week.

The Tigers dropped a 73-41 decision to Mead on Thursday. Rogers again led the way with 10 points. The Raiders, ranked seventh in D1, improved to 12-4 while Tekamah-Herman slid to 2-14.

The Tigers were scheduled to begin East Husker Conference tournament play with the girls taking on Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in Humphrey last Friday while the boys were scheduled to take on Bancroft-Rosalie on Saturday in Bancroft. The game against the Panthers was Tekamah-Herman’s third straight against a state-ranked opponent. B-R carried the third set into the conference tourney. Win or lose, the girls were to play on Monday while the boys will play tonight (Tuesday).

The conference tournament’s championship semifinals will be played in West Point. The girls games are set for Thursday while the boys play on Friday.

Midland University in Fremont will host the championship finals and consolation games on Saturday. A busy day of basketball starts with the boys consolation game at 2:30 p.m. It will be followed, in order, by the girls consolation game, the girls championship game and the boys championship.