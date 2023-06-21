Memorial services for Harlan Tranmer will be held at a later date. He passed away June 10, 2023, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair.

Harlan Keith was born to Howard and Millie (Pullan) Tranmer on Nov. 10, 1937, on a farmstead three miles northeast of Bertha in rural Burt County. He attended the Tranmer school, District 51, through the eighth grade before leaving school to help with the family farm.

On Jan. 1, 1957, Harlan and Marlene (Modlin) were united in marriage. To this union two sons, Allen and Roger, and one daughter, Wynelle, were born. They made their home on the family farm. In 1985, Harlan retired from farming. Harlan and Marlene moved to Tekamah, where he continued to work at different locations for “fun money.”

Harlan enjoyed tinkering around and inventing his own little inventions to better assist him in daily activities. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bowling, cards and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Evelyn and son, Allen.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene, son Roger, and daughter Wynelle, all of Tekamah; grandkids, April of Thornton, Colorado, Heather and Amber of Tekamah, and Kaj and Drew of Sioux City; six great-grandkids; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.