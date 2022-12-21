Harold Paulsen

Memorial services for Harold “Sonny” Paulsen were held Dec. 16, 2022, at the American Legion Hall in Herman. Military graveside services followed in the Herman Cemetery. He passed away Dec. 10, 2022, in Blair, at the age of 81.

Sonny was born Aug. 1, 1941, the son of Harold and Dora Paulsen. He was raised on the family farm and attended Pleasant View Country School and later attended and graduated from Herman High School. Following graduation, Sonny worked at the Omaha Packing House. In 1961, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he worked as an airplane mechanic. After his honorable discharge from the military, he worked at the IBP Packing Plant. Sonny later returned to Blair to operate the family farm. In 1981, he was united in marriage to Georgiann Frank Conety.

Sonny was a longtime member of the Herman American Legion Post No. 274, the 40 & 8 veterans’ organization, the Washington County Cattlemen’s Association and served as a member of the Washington County Veterans Service board. After his retirement he enjoyed participating in local antique tractor rides and spending time with his grandchildren.

Sonny is survived by his daughter Vicky (Rodney) Kellogg, grandchildren; Megan (Greg) Hennigs and Austin Kellogg, two great-grandchildren, and brothers; Cliff (Kathy) Paulsen and Vaden Paulsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife Georgiann.

Memorials may be directed to the Herman American Legion Post No. 274.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.