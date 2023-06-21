Private family graveside services for Harvey “Chuck” Lydick will be held at a future date in Tekamah Cemetery. The 91-year-old Tekamah man passed away May 28, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.

He was born April 14, 1932, in Burt County to Paul and Bessie (Whisinand) Lydick.

Chuck served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and loved reading and travelling with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Perdita Ann Lydick, and brothers Harold (Loretta) Lydick and Glen (Peggy) Lydick.

Survivors include his daughter Cindy (Lew) Tranmer; grandson Dan Tranmer; granddaughter Brianna Tranmer; great-grandson Landon Tranmer; sister, Shirley (Lee) Hull; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the Tekamah Public Library Foundation or the Burt County Museum.

Pelan Funeral services is in charge of the arrangements.