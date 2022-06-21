Health department begins yearly West Nile virus surveillance

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is again working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to conduct surveillance, awareness and prevention of West Nile virus.

Free mosquito dunks and mosquito repellent wipes are available at ELVPHD offices in Norfolk, Wisner and Tekamah. Other locations include county Extension offices in Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties while quantities last.

Dunks can be added to standing water to kill mosquito larvae before they become adults. Dunks are harmless to fish and other animals, but should not be added to drinking water. DEET wipes can be used on skin to repel mosquitoes and prevent bites.

Mosquitoes can grow in standing water that lasts more than four days.

To lower the mosquito population around your home and property:

• Get rid of or drain outside containers that can hold water.

• Clear thick bushes or shrubs and clean debris from around your home and ponds.

• Remove all discarded tires on your property.

• Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

• Clean clogged roof gutters regularly (spring and fall).

• Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

• Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs.

Call the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department with any questions or for more information at 402-529-2233.

