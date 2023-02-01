 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heart classes to start Friday at Chatt Center

ELVPHD logoB&WwithDepartment_sm

In observance of American Heart Month in February, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is sponsoring a series of classes designed to improve heart health.

Titled “Love Your Heart,” the eight-week series offers participants ways to take action to improve their health. Topics include blood pressure, nutrition, physical activity, medication management and stress.

The classes—which start Friday, Feb. 3, and continue through March 24—will be held every Friday at the Chatt Center, starting at 1 p.m.

There is no cost to attend, but because class size is limited, the health department is asking anyone who wants to attend to register early.

Registration can be accomplished by calling Nikki at the health department office in Wisner at 402-529-2233; via e-mail to Nikki@elvphd.ne.gov; or online at bit.ly/3TOywxq.

