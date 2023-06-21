Funeral services for Helen Ahrens were held June 17, 2023, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. She passed away peacefully June 10, 2023, at age 92.

Helen Marie was born March 26, 1931, to John and Gladys Dye in Tekamah. After graduating from Tekamah High School in 1948, she went on to study English for a brief period at Midland College before marrying the love of her life Elden (Boz) Ahrens on Oct. 1, 1949. Helen and Boz went on to have three children: John, Jayne, and Jo.

A devoted farm wife, Helen made sure there were always delicious meals for everyone, brought snacks to the field and helped corral the hogs when they got out. She spent her weekends with Boz first square dancing and later ballroom dancing, which they enjoyed well into their golden years. Helen served as assistant leader to the Shamrock Lassies 4-H Club for several years, where they were often the top booth at the Burt County fair. She was also known for knitting dishcloths while enjoying a good TV show.

After leaving farm life, Helen continued to enjoy Thirsty Thursdays and Friday roundtable with Boz and close friends. She was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church where she was workgroup chairman many years. Helen will be remembered for her sweet smile, the love and kindness she showered on friends and family, and of course, her fantastic cooking.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clinton and Harold Dye; nephew Kirk Dye.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Boz; children: John (Nancy) Ahrens of Fremont, Jayne (Ken) Edwards of Newark, Texas and Jo (Les) Owen of Laurel; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Karl (Kathy) Dye.

Memorials are suggested to Tekamah’s Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.