Funeral services for Herbert Brader were held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial with military honors was in Swaburg Cemetery, rural Hooper. He passed away Dec. 3, 2022, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, at the age of 93.

Herbert Henry was born March 3, 1929, to Albert and Christina Louise (Wittler) Brader in rural Wayne County, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed at Theophilus Evangelical Church in rural Winside. He completed eighth grade in 1942 and worked at McNatt’s until he was drafted into the United States Army in October 1950 and served until October 1952.

On Jan. 25, 1953, he married Dorothy Edith Allvin. After living in Wayne for four years, he farmed in rural Carroll, Nebraska, until March 1968. He went on to work for Herb Albers in Wisner and Leonard Erickson of Craig. Herbert and Dorothy moved to Oakland in 1975 where he worked for Holmquist Elevator in Lyons before working at D&S Tire in West Point.

Herbert loved to farm and enjoyed working in the garden in later years. He liked fishing, going to the McDonald’s drive-thru and drives through the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; sons, Dwight Henry and Dwayne LeRoy; granddaughter, Amanda Louise; one great-grandchild; brothers: Arnold, Marvin, Paul and Kenneth; sisters: Neva, Mable, Viola, Lenola and Arlene.

He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Sue Egbers of Oakland, Twila (Lonnie) Schultz of Beemer, Tina (David) Dohe of Denmark, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Mary Brader of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Josephine Hogan and Gladys Hoops; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.