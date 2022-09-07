Herman Days is this weekend

Our wonderful Herman Days is on the way.

Sept. 9, 10 and 11 will be so much fun. You just have to come and check out what the Herman Community Club members and the Herman Volunteer Fire Dept. are up to these days. So genuinely proud of these sweet, kind, community minded folks. These beautiful souls and so many generous local people with their donations have made these things possible.

Not only have they been having movies in the park, Easter egg hunts with games, Christmas activities with Santa in the year past—now they’re putting together a village event that makes everyone so happy! Herman Days is on the way.

On Friday, Sept. 9, a community garage sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The garage sales continue on Saturday during the same hours, but much of the focus will be at Herman Park.

The concession stand opens at 9 a.m. There is a bazaar/flea market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A wiffle ball tournament will be held on the ballfield starting at 10 a.m. Sign-up starts at 9:30.

The annual parade starts at 11, lunch follows in the park until 1 p.m. The firemen are having water fights at 2.

The park will bustle with games, bounce houses and a raffle from 1:30-3:30.

Saturday evening, there will be a street dance at Petersen’s Bar 75, starting at 8 p.m. Live music will be provided by “The Angry Salad.”

The fire department opens Sunday with its annual biscuit and gravy breakfast.

On Sunday, concessions open at the park at 11 a.m. and go until 3. The annual car show is on display at the park from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. with a live DJ during the event. The annual tire toss gets under way at 12 noon. The flea market runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.